Roomvo Sites

Professionally built websites made for flooring dealers

Launch your website with the products you carry in less than 5 minutes

Our partners

MSI
Beaulieu Canada
Engineered Floors

My business has increased over 50%. With our new website we can do more! I have picked up new interior designer contracts as well as a few HOA accounts and my residential clients love it! And refer me much more! This is all due to the ease of the product listing and Roomvo tool!

Brenda, BFC Design

I never thought I would be able to have a catalog built into my website.

Corey, KW Floors

This is exactly what I’ve been looking for!

Lisa, Floors’n More

Professional websites

  • 5-minute setup

  • Beautiful templates

  • Optimized for all devices

Digital product catalog

  • Add products from 100+ brands

  • Update products anytime

  • Fully integrated

Advanced visualization

  • Unprecedented realism and ease of use

  • Let customers see your products in their space

  • Generate and close new leads

Featured sites

Taz's Flooring
Our plans

Premium

Elite
First 3 months FREE Powered by
Set-up 5 minutes Custom
Customization Choose template
+ colors, logo, content		 Professionally designed
Free domain + hosting
Customizable product catalog
with 100+ suppliers
Roomvo visualizer
Lead capture Advanced Advanced
Site management portal N/A
Private label products*
In-store & on-site features
Custom visualizer room gallery
Custom visualizer branding
Live chat
Blog* + gallery
Ecommerce*
Google + Facebook ads*
SEO
Support Email + phone Email + phone
+ customer support team
Analytics Basic Advanced analytics + portal

* Additional fee applies

