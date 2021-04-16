Roomvo Sites

Professional websites
-
5-minute setup
-
Beautiful templates
-
Optimized for all devices
Digital product catalog
-
Add products from 100+ brands
-
Update products anytime
-
Fully integrated
Advanced visualization
-
Unprecedented realism and ease of use
-
Let customers see your products in their space
-
Generate and close new leads
Our plans
|
Premium
|
Elite
|First 3 months FREE
|Powered by
|Set-up
|5 minutes
|Custom
|Customization
|Choose template
+ colors, logo, content
|Professionally designed
|Free domain + hosting
|Customizable product catalog
with 100+ suppliers
|Roomvo visualizer
|Lead capture
|Advanced
|Advanced
|Site management portal
|N/A
|Private label products*
|In-store & on-site features
|Custom visualizer room gallery
|Custom visualizer branding
|Live chat
|Blog* + gallery
|Ecommerce*
|Google + Facebook ads*
|SEO
|Support
|Email + phone
|Email + phone
+ customer support team
|Analytics
|Basic
|Advanced analytics + portal
* Additional fee applies
Our plans